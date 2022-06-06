Cybersecurity Firm Opening Second Location in Duluth

DULUTH, MN – A new cybersecurity firm is opening up in downtown Duluth that will be able to serve businesses of all sizes as well as government entities. Aspis started in 2019 by a former UMD grad and is growing fast with employees in seven states and several government contracts. The Duluth office will be their second operating location after Kansas City and are looking to hire three more employees this year and several more in the coming years to help protect local businesses through dark web monitoring, training, and other services provided.

“As an entrepreneur, you worry about so many things, ‘How am I gonna pay rent? How am I gonna find new employees?’ Where we take away that big stressor of what happens if and when somebody tries to break into my system. We are here to really help protect and keep these companies safe that really make Duluth the way they are, the small businesses of the community,” said operation supervisor Andrew Weisz.

Each month, Aspis selects one non-profit to provide pro bono training and diagnosis of their cybersecurity. They are holding an open house June 9th from 2 to 4 p.m. at 315 W 1st Street, Suite 204.