Esko Sweeps 7A Track and Field Titles; Cloquet Girls, Grand Rapids Boys Win Section 7AA Titles

The Northland will be well-represented by teams, individuals and relay teams when the state meet takes place June 9-11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

ESKO, Minn. – State track and field meets will take place later this week and this is the first year Minnesota will have three classes.

In section 7A, Esko dominated the section meets with both the boys and girls winning the titles. The Esko boys took down defending champs GNK, who finished second and will also advance to state. The Two Harbors girls also punched their ticket to the state meet.

In section 7AA, the Cloquet girls won their first section title while the Grand Rapids boys took home their first title. The North Branch girls and Cloquet boys will join them at the state meet.

The Northland will also be well-represented by individuals and relay teams when the state meet takes place June 9-11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.