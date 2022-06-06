Eveleth Man Charged After Selling Fentanyl To A Man Who Died From Overdose

EVELETH, Minn. — A 24 year-old man from Eveleth was charged for selling fentanyl to a man who died from an overdose back in March.

On March 5, the East Range Police Department responded to a report of a 28 year-old man who was not breathing.

The victim was found dead at the scene with possible signs of drug use near his body.

Police asked for the assistance of Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Taskforce (LSDVCTF).

An autopsy of the victim revealed the victim died due to an acute fentanyl overdose.

LSDVCTF discovered the victim had been communicating with a suspect named Samuel Rogers the evening of March 4.

Samuel Rogers was arrested on charges that were unrelated after task force executed a search warrant.

During interviews with the police, Samuel Rogers admitted to selling the victim the drugs and was charged with 3rd degree homicide on June 2.