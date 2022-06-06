Former Grand Rapids Forward Hunter Bischoff Commits to Augustana Men’s Hockey

Bischoff is the first ever men's hockey commit for Augustana as the Vikings are getting ready to begin their first NCAA Division I hockey season in the fall of 2023.

COHASSET, Minn. – Former Grand Rapids forward Hunter Bischoff made history this week as the first ever commit for the Augustana men’s hockey program.

The Vikings are getting ready to begin their first ever NCAA Division I hockey season in the fall of 2023.

Most recently, Bischoff spent this past season playing for the Anchorage Wolverines in the NAHL, putting up 13 goals and 23 assists in the regular season while adding 5 playoff goals.

Augustana will compete in the CCHA and become the first and only DI hockey program in South Dakota.