‘Her love for everyone, it was always so equal’: Family Remembers Renee Van Nett as Services Continue at DECC

DULUTH, Minn.- While Duluth lost a city leader in Renee Van Nett this week, Frankie Graves lost a sister to whom he owes so much.

“Her love for everyone, it was always so equal. Always so equal. And never with any conditions, it was just, here I am, there you are, let’s work together,” he said.

An adopted one, a practice he said is common in their cultures.

“Renee became my childrens’ ‘we-eh’, as how we say it in our language, and that’s equivalent to like Godmother,” Graves said. “And so when a child is born we pick ‘we-ehs’, to help guide our children and help be there for them and so that’s how Renee and I got real close.”

Van Nett lost her battle with cancer Friday.

Sunday started the 4 days of wakes and ceremonies — which Graves says is common across many indigenous cultures — all beside the water of Lake Superior at the DECC.

“With ours in our communities we try to go the 4 days and it’s always an open door setting. Anybody can come in pay respects sit down, visit, laugh, visit the fire,” said Graves. “She’d definitely want us to celebrate, get together.”

Renee, a Leech Lake band member, served as the first indigenous woman Council President last year.

She was also heavily involved with labor unions, and lighting the Aerial Lift Bridge blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

Many have said she was a voice for the voiceless like no other — but Graves says she paved the way for others to step up.

“When we lose leaders in our community we often tend to think of the void, and a sense of anxiety may come over,” he said. “I am full of faith that there will be more Renee’s to come.”

According to Graves, Van Nett’s loss being felt across the state is a testament to who she was.

“When she wasn’t talking about her children she was talking about the city of Duluth, and that is, I’m not exaggerating,” he said, “I’d just like to say, chi-miigwech, for everybody that loved her and supported her the same that we do as friends and family.”