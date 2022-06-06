Moose Lake/Willow River Softball Preparing for Program’s First Trip to State

WILLOW RIVER, Minn. -Last week, the Moose Lake/Willow River softball team won the section 7A title to clinch the co-op’s first ever trip to state. Now the Rebels are looking forward to making more history later this week.

Moose Lake High School went to state in 1982 but since the two schools combined just a few years later, the Rebels have not made a return trip to state. Now in their first state appearance, the Rebels have earned the No. 2 seed in Class A and are ready for the next experience and challenge.

“It’s definitely a very cool feeling to create history for our school and for our softball program. It’s definitely a good feeling to be the number 2 seed, I feel like it takes a little bit of pressure off but either way, whoever we play, it’s going to be good competition,” outfielder Gabby Gamst said.

“Well fortunately many of these girls have played in some bigger stages in our summer leagues, we’ve been to some pretty big national tournaments. Granted they’ve never played in Mankato before, never played in this arena but I think they’ll do just fine,” head coach Kelly Goeb added.

After battling back to defeat Cherry twice in last week’s section final, the Rebels are feeling good with all three elements of the game. But they say their team chemistry and energy is what can take them on a run this week.

“I would definitely say our defense and I would also say our team chemistry. We all get along really well, and just having confidence when we’re playing and just keeping our heads high and cheering each other on,” pitcher Sarah Christy said.

“I think we have a strong team regardless of who we’re playing. Our pitchers are ready, our hitters are at the peak of their game and I think we’re ready to go, let’s see what we can do,” Goeb added.

The Rebels state quarterfinal game against Wabasha-Kellogg is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. at Caswell Park in North Mankato.