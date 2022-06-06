Reconditioning Project On 21st Avenue East Starting June 20

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth announced the reconditioning project for 21st East Avenue will begin June 20.

They will put up signs and notifications to let people know on the June 7.

The project will start on 21st Avenue East from London Road to Woodland Avenue. It will have a second phase to extend the project further up Woodland Avenue set to begin in August.

This is a big project as it will consist of concrete pavement rehabilitation, new signals between intersections, storm sewer improvements, and more.

It was not stated how long the project will last.

A map with detour information and where the project is located below.