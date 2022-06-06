United Way On Van Nett’s Death: She’s ‘Irreplaceable’

DULUTH, Minn. — Head of the Lakes United Way released a statement on Monday about the death of Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett.

Twin Ports—Our organization is saddened to share the recent passing of Head of the Lakes United Way Impact Director Renee Van Nett, who passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 after a fierce battle with cancer.

Her devoted efforts to change public policy and passion for all parts of our community were second to none. She was a “bridge builder” as she called herself, with a passionate commitment to advancing all people by breaking down barriers.

She argued that she was not an activist.

She was a policy maker and a leader that held herself and others accountable for the advocacy of our community.

Those who had the privilege of knowing her understood the truths she spoke and appreciated her honesty.

It was not uncommon for Renee to challenge the popular opinion in any environment including the lunchroom.

A force to be reckoned with, she sparked important conversation and left generous room for humor, never taking herself too seriously.

Renee brought Ojibwe traditional values and union ideals to all facets of her work, building strong relationships across all sectors, businesses, and relationships she created.

As an Impact Director, City Counselor, community advocate, and beloved friend, Renee wore many hats but was quick to tell you that her greatest joy in life was being a mother to two courageous, creative, and soulful daughters.

Our hearts are heavy as we recognize that Renee’s presence, tenacity, and spirit are irreplaceable in our organization and this community.

Her legacy will continue to live on in our office as we continue her work in creating social change that will impact the next seven generations for the better.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Renee’s family, friends, colleagues and all the lives she touched during this difficult time.

We understand that this loss is felt by many, as to know Renee is to love Renee.

Her spirit and unwavering voice will be greatly missed.