Volunteer Opportunities and Happy Hours in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, MINN. — This Tuesday, downtown Duluth is kicking off June with flower planting and a new event called the Happy Hour Makers Market.

Volunteers can lend a hand to planting and end the evening with a local drink or bite to eat. The 19th annual “Dig-In for the Downtown Waterfront,” tradition is set to begin at 10am Tuesday on superior street.

“It’s just a way to add some beautification to our downtown and to add some color. I think anybody who is a volunteer really like the idea to say hey, I was apart of that, I really helped to beautify the area,” Kristi Stokes, President of Duluth’s Greater Downtown Council.

Stokes says that a green thumb is not necessary to join in on the tradition and that organization leaders will instruct participants on how to properly plant. The volunteer efforts will resume at 10am on Wednesday at the Northwest Iron in Canal Park.

Also beginning this Tuesday, is the Happy Hour Makers Market. This is a re-occurring event scheduled to take place at canal park brewing company from 4pm-7pm in the month of June.

“The whole idea is just to be able to have people support local, drink local, eat local, and really get into the downtown area,” said Stokes.

Local entrepreneurs will gather to share their work and gain exposure. Stokes says that attendees can expect to try creative products and enjoy their time with community members.

This event will take place all summer long at different breweries each month.