Wilderness Forward Barrett Hall Commits to St. Cloud State

CLOQUET, Minn. – Minnesota Wilderness forward Barrett Hall announced his commitment over the weekend to St. Cloud State men’s hockey.

Hall finished his rookie season with the Wilderness with five goals and 20 points. He also played in all nine playoff games, registering a goal and four assists.

Hall also spent part of this past season finishing with his high school Gentry Academy, recording 55 points which led him to being named a finalist for the Mr. Hockey Award.