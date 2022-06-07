Alexandra Burnley anchors FOX 21 News at 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. She joined the news team in May of 2019.

She was raised in Alexandria, Virginia, about a half-hour away from the nation’s capitol.

Growing up near Washington, D.C. fueled Alexandra’s interest in news and politics.

She went south for college, graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Georgia.

During her time at FOX21, she investigated why a hospital was charging patients for COVID-19 tests, which resulted in a collective $171,000 refunded to patient accounts.

She also covered President Joe Biden’s visit to UW-Superior.

Alexandra enjoys getting outside, taking fitness classes, and trying new recipes. She’s also a huge animal lover and has two cats!

If you’ve got a story idea for Alexandra, or would just like to say hello, you can email her at aburnley@kqdsfox21.tv.