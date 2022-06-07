Cloquet Police In Search Of Burglary Suspect

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Cloquet Police Department responded to a burglary on Boulder Drive in Cloquet on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m.

The residents said the intruder physically assaulted one of them, but another person intervened causing the intruder to run.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted police officers but were unable to find the suspect.

The burglar is described as a white male, about 6’2″, slender build, has a beard, wearing a blue sweatshirt, and black pants. The victim did not know the suspect.

It is unknown if this was a targeted incident, according to a report.

CPD is continuing to do extra patrols and encourage Cloquet residents to lock their homes and car doors.

This is an open and active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cloquet Police Department.