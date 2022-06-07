Duluth Police Department Receives a $9,900 Grant for Youth Program

DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday at Mont Du Lac Resort, the Larry and Donna Pulkrabek Foundation donated nearly 10 thousand dollars to the departments ‘get hooked on fishing’ program, an event where officers take local youth groups out for boat ventures and fishing.

The program began in 2017 and continues to bridge gaps and build relationships between officers and the younger generations.

Kicking off the summer season, 5th graders from Stowe Elementary “peacemakers,” group joined a Lieutenant on the St. Louis River. “Peacemakers,” are students who have been recognized for showing kindness and positivity at Stowe. The students went boating, fishing, bird identifying, and even did the walleye waltz dance.

A member of the department and program, Lieutenant Ken Swak, said, “and that’s why we’re here, we’re here to build relationships with the kids, and they see us. I’m Ken, I’m not officer Ken I’m not officer Swak I’m just a person when we’re out here.” He also mentioned that, “It’s amazing how many kids don’t have the opportunity to even go on a boat ride let alone go fishing. For many of them, it’s their first time ever on a boat.”

The program originally gained funding through a 2017 grant from Cabela’s and received another grant from the Minnesota DNR in 2019. These incentives have helped further the program and allowed the police department to buy a pontoon.

A ‘get hooked on fishing’ shirt, a tackle box and fishing rod, and lunch are provided for the lake day ventures.