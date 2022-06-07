“Free Park Day” In Minnesota Happening Saturday

MINNESOTA — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced this Saturday, June 11 is “Free Park Day”.

Free admission is being offered to all of the 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.

This is just one of four days that MN DNR waives requirements for permits and fees for state parks.

“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round to provide places for people to recharge from life’s everyday demands and be surrounded by the beauty of nature,” the director of DNR Parks and Trails Division said. “We hope that visitors who go to a state park or recreation area for the first time on Free Park Day will have fun and want to come back.”

“Free Park Day” is also on the same day as “National Get Outdoors Day”, which offers more than 40 programs in state parks and recreation areas throughout Minnesota.

To see all of the events happening, click here.