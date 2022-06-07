London Road Pedestrian Demonstration Project

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has set up a temporary pedestrian demonstration project along London Road.

These pedestrian crossings are put in to demonstrate how people can cross the street easier, feel safer, and slow traffic. Part of a bigger project set for 2025, these temporary crossings show what permanent enhancements will look like.

They are set up on the intersections of 36th and 60th Avenue East, after the results of a study taken last year showed that these two intersections were the public’s biggest concern.

“Our biggest thing is safety. We want everybody to feel safe whether it’s drivers driving through or pedestrians trying to cross and so we’re just trying our best to see if this is the right safety measure that we need to take for London Road,” Minnesota Department of Transportation Public Engagement & Communications Director, Pippi Mayfield says.

MnDOT will determine if these temporary crossings are successful by conducting a study in the fall. If it works out, they will be reinstalled each summer until permanent enhancements are made in 2025.