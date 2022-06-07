MSHSL Board of Directors Approves Use of Shot Clock Starting in 2023-24

The board also voted to allow conferences to use shot clocks for conference games beginning this season if all conference schools have shot clocks.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The MSHSL voted Tuesday morning for high school basketball teams to start using shot clocks for the 2023-24 season.

Back in December, the board voted unanimously to adopt a 35-second shot clock. Minnesota will become one of 10 states to use a shot clock.