Prep Baseball: Duluth Marshall, Proctor to Meet in Section 7AA Finals; Hermantown’s Season Ends in 7AAA Semifinals

The Hilltoppers and Rails will face each other Thursday in the section 7AA championship series, with the Hilltoppers needing just one win to advance to state.

DULUTH, Minn. – Behind 6 and 2/3 no-hit innings from Owen Marsolek, Duluth Marshall got the 5-0 win over Esko in the section 7AA winners bracket semifinal game.

In the elimination bracket semifinal, Proctor hung on to defeat Esko 11-9 to advance to the section championship. The Hilltoppers and Rails will face each other Thursday in the section 7AA championship series at Wade Stadium, starting at 5:00 p.m. The Hilltoppers need just one win to advance to state.

Meanwhile in section 7AAA, Hermantown jumped out to an early lead but couldn’t hang on, as Chisago Lakes got the 10-8 win in the section semifinals, ending the Hawks season.