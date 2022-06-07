Superior Softball Feeling Confident Heading into State Tournament

The Division I state quarterfinal matchup between Superior and Cedarburg is set for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday in Madison.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior softball team has said since the start of this season that they had the pieces to make a deep playoff run. Well the Spartans knew right as they are now getting ready to take the state tournament field for the first time since 1993.

The Spartans have made some noise up to this point in the playoffs, allowing just two runs in four games. That includes getting a shutout win over SPASH, the team who ended the Spartans’ season last year, in the sectional final.

“Every game another player is getting everything started and I think it just needs to be the same for state. We can’t count on our 2, 3, 4 hitters,” shortstop Natalee Sigfrids said.

“We have all nine players playing great defense. We’ve had a lot of hits because we’ve scored a bunch of runs in those games and again it’s not one person. We’re very fortunate that everybody in the lineup has been contributing,” head coach Mike Sather added.

They’ll need that depth as they have a tough test in their quarterfinal matchup, facing Cedarburg pitcher Paytn Monticelli, as Wisconsin commit with a 0.33 ERA who has been clocked at throwing 70 miles per hour.

“I think just adjustments; we have the talent, we have the hitting power, it’s just adjusting and really crafting wins and scoring,” Sigfrids said.

“We’ve got to cut down strikeouts, our goal is to have less than six strikeouts. We just have to make contract so that they have to make plays. When you have a dominate pitcher like that, the defense isn’t tested as much. If we can get runners on base and we can move the ball around, hopefully we’ll have some success,” Sather added.

