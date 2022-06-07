Volunteers Began Streetscape Planting Efforts in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Volunteers began planting on superior street this morning, for the 19th annual “dig in for the downtown waterfront,” tradition.

Each year, the event is put on by Duluth’s Greater Downtown Council.

Kristi stokes, the Downtown Council President, said that the planting event is a way for community members to be a part of beautifying the area.

If you missed it and would like to volunteer, there is another opportunity to do so at 10am on Wednesday. Volunteers will meet at the Northwest Iron parking lot in Canal Park.

According to Stokes, a green-thumb is not necessary to join in on the fun. Mentors will be there to guide participants on how to properly flower plant.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and garden tools, if they have them.