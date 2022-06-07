Yearly Street, Parking Line Painting Underway in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A fresh coat of paint helps to make most things look better, and that includes the streets of Duluth.

Crews with the city’s Public Works and Utilities are painting new center, side, and parking spot lines across the city. It has been delayed due to the cool and damp spring weather and waiting for raw materials to arrive. They are asking people who encounter them to slow down and give them room and time to get the work done.

“We understand that when people come here on vacation they’ve taken time and money out of their lives to come here,” says Street Maintenance Operator Geoff Vukelich. “However, we still need to do the job. We usually can be in and out in a few hours, especially in these parking areas. Obviously if you see signs that say wet paint it is wet paint, so please stay out of them. It does help us out.”

As long as the weather cooperates, crews plan to have all line painting in the Canal Park and downtown districts completed in time for Grandma’s Marathon.

Vukelich adds this work is one part of the Public Works’ efforts to show off the city as best as possible to people visiting this summer. “That involves the sweeping, the painting, and everything we do to really shine a light on the tourist district down here, and also make sure people can enjoy safely and know where to park.”