Chief Tusken To Announce Retirement During Press Conference

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken is announcing his retirement Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Chief Tusken was born and raised in the Duluth and has been with the department since 1992. He was selected as chief in 2016.

The press conference will be in the Public Safety Building in Duluth.

Emily Larson, Duluth Mayor will be presenting, along with Chief Tusken, and Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman.

Everyone is encouraged to watch as it will be live-streamed on the Duluth Police Department’s Facebook page.