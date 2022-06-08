Coffee Conversation: Local Singer Rafe Carlson To Open ‘Bayfront Country Jam’ July 1

DULUTH, Minn. — The 4th Annual Bayfront Country Jam is coming back to Bayfront Festival Park July 1 featuring Jake Owen, Tyler Rich and show opener Rafe Carlson.

Carlson is a Hermantown grad who met his producer in Nashville, Tennessee in May of 2021, and has since made dozens of trips down, writing with world-class Nashville songwriters, playing shows in the downtown area, and spending time in the studio recording his debut album.

For ticket information, visit TwinPortsNightlife.com.