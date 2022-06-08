Duluth Bike Shop Gears up for the Summer Season

DULUTH, MINN. — Stewart’s Bike and Sports Shop offers a variety of services, and as the weather heats up, bike sales and maintenance requests have flowed in for the business.

Owner Steve Meyer says that they specialize in casual riding bikes for individuals and families, with the hope to get more people out on the trails, despite their age or biking experience.

The pandemic greatly affected supply and demand for the shop. Bikes, parts, and other necessities were pushed back in regards to arrival time.

Meyer explains that, “we’ve been waiting for some inventory since 2020, and this year we’re able to get bikes,” and further says, “we’re selling a lot of e-bikes this year as the population is getting older and they’re finding out that it’s a lot easier to get around when you’re on an e-bike and help deal with some of the hills in Duluth.”

Along with the e-bikes, mountain bikes are also in high demand.

Meyer says that supply is still not as easy to get as it was pre-pandemic, but that the business continues to provide products and services for people in the Northland.