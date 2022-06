Duluth FC Returns Home for Shut-Out Win

The Blue-Greens blanked the Goats 3-0 at Public Schools Stadium Wednesday night.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC returned home after dropping their first game of the season last Saturday.

Tonight, they looked to bounce back against Joy Athletic Club. The Blue-Greens blanked the Goats 3-0 at Public Schools Stadium Wednesday night.

Duluth FC will hit the road Saturday against Sioux Falls Thunder FC.