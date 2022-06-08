Duluth Police Chief Announces Retirement After More Than 30 Years Of Service

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken announced on Wednesday his plans to retire.

DULUTH, Minn.– Since 1992, Chief Mike Tusken has served in the city’s police department. But his time is coming to an end as The Duluth Police Department announced on Wednesday that Police Chief Tusken will be retiring.

For the last 6 years, Chief Tusken has worked as Police Chief to bring the community together. His driving force, the love for Duluth and its people.

“The idea that we are truly, that our power our authority, comes from the community. We police with, and that we are there truly to serve them, and we are there even when it’s their worst moment and they might not be at their best, it requires us to be at our best,” said Police Chief Mike Tusken

After more than 30 years of working in the DPD, Chief Tusken has moved up the ranks to become Duluth’s 36th Police Chief. Which has been around since 1870. Working as a Parole Officer, Juvenile Investigator, and more. Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman believes Chief Tusken will have a lasting impact on the DPD.

“I’ll just say thank you, I really enjoyed the last three and a half years. I’ve learned a lot from you, and I’ve really appreciated getting to work with you, so thank you very much. It’s been an honor. I see so many DPD staff in the room, it’s very clear to me, both over the last few years and today, the impact you’ve had on them, so thank you for that as well,” said Chief Administrative Officer, Noah Schuchman.

Mayor Emily Larson, who appointed Mike Tusken as Police Chief early in her career, talked at the news conference this afternoon. She said selecting Tusken was one of her best decisions as mayor, and thanked him for his years of service in Duluth.

“Mike is trusted, a steady leader who elevated everyone around him. He leads with his heart, with empathy, with courage, and a true belief in the power of policing to make peoples lives better, and our community safer,” Mayor Emily Larson said.

Tusken says his new job is over at the Fond du lac Tribal and Community College where he will work as the new law enforcement program coordinator, teaching students interested in the field.

The hiring process for Duluth’s next Police Chief will begin within the next few weeks. Open to both internal and external candidates. The city of Duluth will name an interim Police Chief before Tusken retires on August 1st.