Fill-A-Truck, Feed a Family Food and Fund Drive Underway

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth-Superior Transportation Association is running their “Fill-a-Truck, Feed a Family” Food and Fund Drive.

Richie Rochel, Vice President of DSTA, says it’s the first time this is taking place since 2019 due to COVID. “We’re hoping to make it the biggest year yet. In the past we’ve raised $9,000 and 9,000 pounds of food. We’re hoping to break the $10,000 mark this year and also 10,000 pounds of food.”

Ten Super One locations across the Twin Ports region will be the collection sites for donations. Volunteers will be at three of them; Duluth Miller Hill, Superior Harbor View, and Cloquet, to encourage people to donate food, money, and purchase grocery bags that represent $5 or $10 donations.

Rochel says it’s humbling to have companies sponsoring their effort, as well as providing volunteers to help out in a time when the need for food assistance has increased, partly due to inflation. “This is kind of good timing. It’s also a good timing because schools are just getting out, and there might be a family out there that they now are in need of that extra meal, and this is just kind of a relief valve for those families.”

All money and food collected will go to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. Executive Director Shaye Morris says they are grateful to have this fundraiser back as they have seen a 16-percent increase this year in their services. “We had a record day at our food shelf (Monday). We’re seeing that region-wide. You’d think that we would be coming out of the pandemic, but I think just what’s happening economically we’re seeing people really struggling, so this is really an important time to be supporting our neighbors.”

Morris adds the thousands of meals this drive will bring in will help them meet that need. “We’re still dealing with the nation’s food supply chain, and there’s just a lot of shortage and backlog of that. So certainly it means less product available, so we’re just doing our best to mobilize what we can, and cash donations really help that.

“It takes our whole region, and our community, people like you and I just supporting us and volunteering, providing food and funds. That’s really what makes it happen.”

Rochel has similar sentiments for those donating. “It’s super awesome to see. Especially people that have already given to the food bank, that they come through and they’ll either say ‘I’ve already given’ or they say ‘I’ve given, but I’ll give some more.’ It’s just really nice to just see how many giving people we have in the Northland.”

Money donations can also be made through the DSTA’s website.