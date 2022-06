Grand Rapids Baseball Headed to Second Straight State Tournament

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Grand Rapids faced Chisago Lakes Wednesday in the Section 7AAA Championship Game at Fichtner Field.

The Thunderhawks cruised by the Wildcats 9-2 to clinch their spot in the state tournament for the programs 18th time in their history.