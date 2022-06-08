Proctor Send Three Sports to State Tournament

The softball team and members from the golf and track & field teams will compete in the state tournament for the Rails.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor high school will have three sports representing their school in their respective state tournaments.

On Wednesday, family, friends and classmates gathered outside Proctor for a send-off celebration as the softball team, a couple golfers and members of the track and field team were sent on their way.

This state tournament appearance is the softball team’s first since 2006.

“It’s really exciting that we were able to experience it, and it feels really good to be able to make history in softball for Proctor,” says senior softball player Baylie Peterson.

The boys track and field team will return for their second year in a row for the 4×400 event.

“We’re going to go compete, have fun, but at the end of the day who cares what happens, what place we get, we’re just there to have fun,” said senior track and field member Zach Schnabel.

For the first time in program history, the Proctor/Esko golf team is headed to states.

“I’ve dreamed of it since like, a couple years ago. Ever since the Proctor/Esko teams started, it’s a dream come true,” says golfer Hunter Berg.