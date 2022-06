Rubber Chicken Theater To Produce 8 ‘Chicken Hat Plays’ In 24 Hours

DULUTH, Minn. – The Rubber Chicken Theater is bringing back its Chicken Hat Plays starting Saturday, June 11 at the Underground Theatre at the Depot at 7:30 p.m.

The plays involve eight writers, eight directors and a whole bunch of actors who create eight short plays that are created in 24 hours.

For ticket information, click here.