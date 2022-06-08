Summer Season Takes Action at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn. — Bayfront Park is coming alive as the weather warms up, just in time for big events like festivals and performances that will be taking place.

Bayfront will feature different events every weekend of the summer and on some weeknights too.

Some of the most popular ones that draw in the big crowds from all over the Northland are the Hairball concert, Fourth Fest, the Bayfront Country Jam and more. Other headliners are penciled in too, like Duluth’s own trampled by turtles band.

Lucie Amundsen, Director of Communications at the DECC, said that the attraction helps Duluth as a whole, “the beautiful Bayfront Festival Park has a real economic impact on this region and it’s not just for the DECC, it’s not just for the area, it’s for Duluth and this region.”

According to Bayfront organizers, new features and special additions are in place, such as hairball offering VIP tickets for the first time.

You can go to the DECC’s website for the full calendar of events, ticket sales, and presale information.