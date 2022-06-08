Viking Cruises To Launch World Cruise From Duluth To Argentina

DULUTH, Minn. – Viking Cruises has announced a new world cruise that will start in Duluth in the fall of 2023 and end 71 days later in Argentina.

Tickets begin at $49,995 and end at $159,995, according to the Viking website.

The most expensive suite is 12-hundred square feet with panoramic views of the water and a private balcony, dining room, living room and more.

The cruise ship itinerary includes Canada, Chile, and Antarctica, among other locations.