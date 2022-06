Duluth Marshall Earns Section 7AA Championship Title

The Hilltoppers would get the win 8-4 as they advance to the Class AA state tournament.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- The Section 7AA Championship game on Thursday was held at NBC Sports Complex. The final two teams in the section, Proctor and Duluth Marshall faced off for the title.

