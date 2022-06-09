Friends of the Duluth Public Library Prepare for Annual Book Sale

DULUTH, Minn. — Volunteers and organization members are working on final preparations for the Friends of the Duluth Public Library book sale.

The Friends of the Duluth Pubic Library are individuals and businesses who advocate for the importance of the library in the community. Every year, they hold a big book sale and this year they will operate in full-capacity after cancelations and limitations they had during the pandemic.

The sale will open to members of the Friends organization on June 13 and will then open to the public on June 14 through the 16. There will be four sale rooms holding a different selection of book styles, games, and media items, many of which are material and donations from over the last two years.

Volunteers have been working year-round to sort, process, package, and box the library’s inventory, and they are always looking for extra hands to join the team. Marcia Semerau, President of the Friend of DPL, estimates that over 24 thousand items will be showcased throughout the four areas.

Marcia also says that, “in taking away the books, we are repurposing. You’re keeping it out of the landfill, and in the money that’s being raised, it all comes back to the library.”

To keep the library full and functioning, help is needed beyond the sale. You can become a member while visiting the sale or email friendsofdpl@gmail.com