Fundraiser For Gary New Duluth Skate Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Lake Superior Railroad Museum held a Brews and Boards fundraiser Thursday for a developing skate park in Gary New Duluth.

Featuring a live auction, a silent auction, and a variety of different vendors. All donations are going to be given towards the completion of the skate park. People of Gary New Duluth are excited to get a new skate park in the community.

“This skate park is going to be the only one of its kind north of the Twin Cities. So, this is going to be the prime spot for individuals to come out, and there’s so much to do in the Gary New Duluth area and at this community complex,” Vice President of Gary New Duluth Development Alliance Board, Barb Bucar , said.

The skate park is planned to be completed by next year.