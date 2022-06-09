Local Artist Showcases her Creative Studio

DULUTH, Minn. — A local artist welcomed the community into her Park Point creative studio.

McKenzie Kapsner is the owner behind Superior Currents, a handmade art brand inspired by Lake Superior. She grew up on park point collecting driftwood, agates, and beach glass, which she now makes inventory out of.

Two years ago she began selling at pop-up shops and art shows throughout the Minnesota, Wisconsin area and she also uses Instagram and Facebook as selling sites. Now, she has opened her lakeside studio up to the public for people to see her work, walk through the gardens, and here the story behind superior currents.

“So how I cam up with my design which is.. well it basically kind of came to me. Lake Superior has so much movement, I mean she’s constantly moving and there are a lot of currents and when I started painting that’s kind of just the flow that happened, it just kind of came through me,” she went on to say, “and I think in this area there is such an appreciation for Lake Superior.”

Kapsner donates 2% of her sales to alliance for the greater lakes, a non-profit in support of healthy lakes.

She plans to continue superior currents at her home studio and working with people in the community.