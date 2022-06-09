Local Young Pilot Gets Her Commercial License

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Two years ago we spoke to Anna Kapsner. A young pilot in the Northland, with the hopes of getting her commercial license. Now, she finally has it.

“It feels pretty good to know that I’ve worked this hard, and made it to where I wanted to be at this point,” Anna Kapsner said.

Kapsner has been soaring with the clouds in the Twin Ports since she was 18. Now she is apart of Professional Flight Program at Minnesota State University, Mankato. After getting her required 250 hours of flying time to get her commercial license, she sees this as a big step in the right direction.

“It’s just, I feel like this is another step honestly in the process of getting to where I want to be, but it’s a good step. I mean each step feels like an accomplishment, and then you’re just working towards the next one again,” said Kapsner.

Anna will be starting instructor training soon, and hopes that by this time next year, she will be an offical instructor in Mankato.