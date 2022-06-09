Masks No Longer Required In City Of Duluth Facilities

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth announced masks will no longer be required in all City of Duluth facilities effective immediately.

Just a few weeks ago St. Louis County’s COVID-19 community spread was high, but it has now lowered to medium.

People may choose to wear masks, but no longer have to inside city buildings. If you have symptoms, a positive test, or were exposed, it is recommended to wear a mask.

The City will continue to track information, data, and follow recommendations from the CDC.