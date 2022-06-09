One-On-One: Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken Talks Retirement, Family, What’s Next

DULUTH, Minn. — One day after announcing his retirement from the Duluth Police Department, Chief Mike Tusken stopped by the morning show to talk to Dan Hanger about his 30 years with the department.

Tusken reminisced about his early days on the job as a patrol officer, his support from his wife, Kathy, over the years, and about his next chapter as a Law Enforcement Program Coordinator at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College beginning in August.

