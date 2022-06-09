Park Point Annual Garage Sale Preps For This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.– The Park Point Rummage sale is back this weekend thanks to the Park Point Community Club Board.

From 8am to 5pm, just across the Aerial Life Bridge, is 4 miles of shopping and barging. Offering food, and the Justice Bus offering free legal advice,. The neighborhood says its all about getting together and just having fun.

“You know, you could fine anything here. It’s not uncommon to see people walking down the street carrying ironing boards, or truck and boat motors, and tables and chairs. Anything goes, so you just have to come down and hunt for some good stuff,” Park Point Rummage Sale Chair Person, Deb Strange said.

Parking is not available on the S curb, but can be found anywhere else. They do ask to drive with caution around pedestrians.