St. Scholastica Athletics Introduces Logo Change

The new logo is meant to pay homage to the school's Benedictine heritage and incorporates pieces of the past with a more modern appearance.

DULUTH, Minn.- Thursday St. Scholastica announced a makeover to the athletics logo.

St. Scholastica has undergone some change this past year as their teams moved over to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC). With this change and their 50th anniversary approaching, the college thought it was time for a rebrand.

