AICHO Features “The Art Of Shaun Chosa”

DULUTH, Minn.– An Indigenous solo art exhibition was hosted at AICHO earlier today.

Shaun Chosa, a Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribal citizen, was featured. Bringing in more than 30 large paintings. His work highlighted indigenous culture and history.

“I’m just celebrating our people and culture at the most basic sense. Painting a little bit of what I know. I guess it’s just a general celebration of the culture,” Artist, Shaun Chosa, said.

The exhibition is funded in part by The McKnight Foundation and Arrowhead Regional Arts Council. All of Chosa’s work will be up for sale, and will remain on display until September 16th.