Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

June marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

DULUTH, Minn.- June marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The amendment changed athletics forever, giving female athletes equal opportunity to showcase their skills on the diamond, the court or wherever they choose to play.

Title IX was passed in 1972, the amendment says that no person on the basis of sex can be denied participation, benefits of or discriminated against under any education program or activity under federal financial assistance. This includes athletics at all levels from elementary school through the collegiate level.

“It’s important, it shouldn’t even be a thought in the mind, but I know it has been, it wasn’t that long ago that it was,” says Superior high school’s athletic director Ella Olson, “We have successful women athletes in our district and we have successful male athletes, but it’s awesome to see the spotlight that they can get and it’s all because of Title IX, it’s a big part of our history in a lot of things, but especially athletics.”