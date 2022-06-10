Coffee Conversation: AICHO Hosts Indigenous Solo Art Exhibition June 10 – Sept. 16

DULUTH, Minn. — American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) is hosting and Indigenous solo art exhibition June 10 to Sept. 16 by Shaun Chosa.

There is an artist reception Friday, June 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at AICHO’s Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center locate at 212 W. 2nd Street in Duluth. It’s free, but a $10 donation is suggested.

Click the video to hear more about the exhibition and AICHO, and see the press release below.

Shaun Chosa, a Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribal citizen and painter/graphic design artist, will show 30+ large scale paintings that mostly feature new works depicting Indigenous portraits, some with his added “Classic Shaun Chosa Style” pop culture artistic influence for an extended period of time in our AICHO Galleries. Chosa had his first art gallery showing in Ely in 2000, and sold half of his paintings within the first hour of the artist reception! He has shown his eye-catching, curious, beautiful and captivating work since then at the Duluth Arts Institute and several other galleries across the state.

In his artist statement he shares: “Using sepia tone images from history as a basis, I add color and juxtapoz them with pop cultural themes and iconography. The face for me is the centerpiece of a lot of my art. I find the characters intriguing. There is no definitive reason, some of it merely is pleasing to my eye. Sometimes I am giving visual clues and making connections to various aspects of tribal life. My images seem to inspire my own people and that is all the reason I need to keep producing work. While mainstream culture wants to erase, marginalize or whitewash our culture, I feel driven to reassert the idea back into the mainstream in a visual manner.”

In AICHO’s mission to promote and support local, regional, and national Indigenous artists, AICHO Galleries will have a digital billboard (on Central Entrance) and a large city billboard (near AICHO’s building) featuring Shaun Chosa’s painting announcing the exhibition for the month of June 2022. All of Shaun’s works will be for sale and sale transactions will be operated through our Indigenous First Art & Gifts Shop.

Exhibition funded in part by The McKnight Foundation and Arrowhead Regional Arts Council.