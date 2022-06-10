Duluth Faering Project Prepares for Summer Voyage

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Faering Project is preparing to set sail for the Tall Ships Festival later this summer.

A group of woodworkers will be sailing to Two Harbors. With a ship crafted by hand, the 27 foot long ship is being made by locals in the Northland. The director of the Community Wooden Boat Works says the volunteers help pull it all together.

Oh my gosh, it’s so much fun to be working with all the different volunteers that come and help me make nails, saw wood, make music, and just kind of fill the atmosphere, and make it a really fun and welcoming space,” Director of Community Wooden Boat Works, John Finkle, said.

If someone is interested in volunteering in this voyage, you can go to https://www.duluthfaering.org for more information.