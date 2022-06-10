Grunnah Power Skating Holds Youth Hockey Clinic

GPS is a power skating and skill development program for all levels.

DULUTH, Minn.- Grunnah Power Skating held a youth skating and skills hockey clinic Friday.

The players worked on tactical skating, shooting and puck control skills, as well as an emphasis on pressure situations in game-like scenarios.

“It’s seeing the kids come back every time, seeing them grow, seeing how they change as individuals and as human beings. Seeing how much they’ve retained and how much they grow as hockey players,” says GPS owner and lead instructor Christian Grunnah, “We want to make sure the kids are learning something but they’re having fun doing it, so that’s why we’re out here.”

The clinic is being held at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center Friday and Saturday, in two sessions for ages 10-12U and 14-18U, another will be held in August.