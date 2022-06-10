Local Library Brings Cultural Events To The Community

CLOQUET, MN. — TaikoArts Midwest is bringing back their Japanese cultural experiences for the first time since the pandemic.

The Cloquet Public Library welcomed them today to teach people of all ages about the Japanese art of drumming.

This is just one of the Compas groups that performs in libraries all over the state because of the Legacy Fund, which helps them hold cultural events for free.

This allows families to have artistic experiences that they may not usually get.

“I think it really broadens children’s perspectives and allows them to have just this experience and see things that they would maybe not normally see if they stayed in the area and you know could peak their interest in learning about drumming or things like that,” said Courtney Dietsche, the library director.

Cloquet Public Library’s next cultural event is on June 21st to learn about Haitian dancing. To find more events, click here.