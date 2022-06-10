Park Point Rummage Sale Weekend Begins

DULUTH, Minn.– Today was the first day of the Park Point Rummage sale.

This is the 40th year, and saw people enjoy a wide range of bargains and sales. The Park Point community has lined the streets, with a variety of different items. Including vintage items, clothing, and even beer sign collectables. Those participating in the rummage sale say this is the place to be.

It’s just apart of what we do down here, so people who live on Park Point, I mean, this is what we do. Park Point is the best place in the world to be, so you should be on Park Point,” said Pete Clure, Rummage Salesman.

The rummage sale will continue through tomorrow afternoon, rain or shine.