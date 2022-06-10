Pinehurst Beach to Open for Summer

CLOQUET, Minn. — With the weather warming up and school out for summer, the beach at Pinehurst Park in Cloquet will open to the public Monday.

Final preparations are underway as the water is currently in the chlorinating process. Despite the nationwide lifeguard shortage ,the park has doubled its numbers to 20 for the season,

and 6 guards will be on duty during operating hours.

The beach is located right in the city limits, but emulates the natural environment with its sand bottom and outdoor activities.

Erin Bates, the Community Education Director at Cloquet, said that the beach is, “one of 12 sand bottom pools in the state of Minnesota.” She further explained that,

“It’s considered a pond rather than a swimming pool, so it has been grandfathered in along with 11 others in the state of Minnesota. For an outdoor swimming area, it’s one of the larger ones that are lifeguarded.”

The beach will run Monday through Thursday from 8am until 4:30pm. Cost of admission is just $4.00 and seasonal passes are available.