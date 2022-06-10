Travelers can ‘Bunk with the Birds’ at Wrenshall Airbnb

WRENSHALL, Minn. — A local Airbnb is now open for travelers to stay in a contemporary space or in a rustic bunkhouse all while tending to the chickens.

Lucie and Jayson Amundsen are the owners of locally laid, a chicken egg company that provides real food to local folks. Now, they have built vacation rentals right on the farm.

People can stay in “The Perch” which is a treehouse overlooking the pasture, along with their newest hatch called “The Nest,” which is located on the grassland in the middle of the chicken coop.

These Airbnb’s are unlike most, as vacationers can expect to get their hands dirty and truly live the farm-life while staying.

Lucie says that she has wanted to bring agriculture to the farm for years. “I don’t think anyone is doing anything like this anywhere, this idea that you can do all of the farm chores, and process eggs, and get your ow n carton and sell that at the farmers market. It’s really a whole package.”

The first guests of “The Perch” home is a family of four who will arrive Friday night. Both homes are open now for bookings and can be found under “Locally Laid” on Airbnb.