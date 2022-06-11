CJ Ham Youth Camp More than Just Football

All proceeds from the camp will go to diversity and inclusion scholarships for students in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Vikings fullback and graduate of Duluth Denfeld high school, CJ Ham returned to his alma mater Saturday to host his third annual youth football camp, but also to remind the campers that anything is possible.

Ham didn’t take the traditional route to the NFL. He graduated from Denfeld in 2011, tallying 1,873 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Hunters. Then took his talents to Augustana a Division II school in South Dakota. But despite recording over 1,000 yards and a school record 16 touchdowns his senior year, he was not selected in the 2016 NFL Draft, but still he persisted.

“If you have a goal, you can go out there and achieve it. I just want to continue to tell these kids don’t let anybody steer you away from your goal. I had a goal as a kid to make it into the NFL and by the grace of God I was able to do that and any one of these kids out here can be the next,” says Ham.

The camp was open to 350 kids, all of which received one-on-one instruction to perfect football techniques but also learn some valuable life skills.

“Football has taught me so much in life, more than just the sport itself, it’s taught me so many life lessons. It’s taught me how to work hard and stay committed to something. That started with me on this field,” says Ham “I just want to show these kids that they can do the same things and take what they learn today, take the fundamentals, take the mental aspect of it to whatever they want to do.”

